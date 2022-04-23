Wordle Disney Wordle (April 2022) All Essential Facts!

DODBUZZ
Check out this article for everything about Wordle Disney Wordle and enjoy the game.

Do you still remember characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Simba, etc.? If yes, then read this article till the end.

Disney is a Worldwide Entertainment Company known for its pioneer of cartoon films or famous cartoon characters such as Stitch, Winnie-the-Pooh, Woody, Mickey Mouse, Piglet, Pluto, and many others.

Recently, taking inspiration from Wordle, Disney also showed up with its own Wordle Disney Wordle. Go through this article to know more.

What is Mickeyrdle?

After the success of the famous word guessing game Wordle, numerous similar games have been released, such as hurdle, Nerdle, Bts Heardle, Quordle, etc. Many have their target audience, unlike Wordle, which everyone can play.

Wordle has attracted millions of people with its straightforward gameplay. Although many people are bored with this, they search for an alternative to this game.

However, Walt Disney has surprised its die-hard fans with a Wordle-inspired game Mickeyrdle.

It is released for Disney lovers with a Disney theme, whose mystery words are the name of characters, Theme Parks, films, etc., from the Disney world.

How to play Wordle Disney Game?

Players must guess a word of five-letter; the word could be the name of a character from Disney movies like classic Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Muppets, and more.

After each guess, the color of the tile will indicate the correct answer.

  • Green: The letter is in the word and the correct spot
  • Orange: The letter is in the word but either placed somewhere else or incorrectly used twice
  • Black: The letter is incorrect and not used in the word

The game will update a new Mickeyrdle mystery word every day.

Is Wordle Disney Game better than Wordle?

The New York Times-owned game Wordle is an exciting word puzzle game that went viral all over the internet after its launch in early 2022.

The game challenge users to solve and guess the daily five-letter secret word within six attempts.

Mickeyrdle wordle’s interface and gameplay are almost similar to the original Wordle, and it comes with a twist on the Disney theme.

In Wordle, the mystery words can be anything or any five-letter word from an English Dictionary, whereas, in Mickeyrdle, the words come from the world of Disney.

So, Wordle Disney Wordle is the game for Disney fans who have followed the platform for a long time. Thus, it can be difficult for a regular Wordle player.

Final Verdict

Based on our findings, the Disney Wordle game or Mickeyrdle is the best way of testing your knowledge of the Disney world. The game will also help Disney keep their creation alive for the audience.

Disney has a huge fan base, and it also ranks on top among others, but initially, the game isn’t as popular as Wordle because of a specific target audience

In the comments section below, let us know what you felt about this article on Wordle Disney Wordle.

