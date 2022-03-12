Worldle Country Game (March 2022) Play And Guess Country

This post offers information about the viral Worldle Country Game and how to play this game.

Puzzle games are quite fun, challenging, and exciting to play. They are a good exercise for our brains, and users have to engage fully to solve these difficult puzzles.

Online puzzle games are becoming successful with the viral popularity of Wordle, which has led to the creation of many games. One of these new games gaining traction is the Worldle Country Game. The game isn’t as successful as Wordle, but it’s enjoying significant user traffic Worldwide, comprising thousands of users. Continue going through this post to know more about this game.

What is Wordle?

You must likely be aware of this viral word puzzle game that’s gained incredible success and popularity after going viral on social media platforms. It’s a puzzle game where users have to accurately guess a word with the help of some clues provided to them.

The game is quite challenging, and many prominent celebrities have shared this game on social media. World Country Game is gaining traction as its one of the several games inspired by Wordle.

Introducing Worldle

The success of Wordle has breathed a new life in the online puzzle game genre Worldwide. The popularity of Wordle has led to the creation of many other similar puzzle games like Quordle, Heardle, etc. One of these games is also Worldle.

As evident from the name, players have to guess the name of a country based on some clues. The game provides the players with an outline of the country, and six tries to guess it.

How to Play Worldle Country Game?

Let’s look at all the relevant details about playing this game below, along with other crucial details:

If you’ve played Wordle before, then the gameplay of Worldle will come quite easily to you.

With each guess for a country, users are notified about the accuracy of their guess with the block’s color.

After each guess, the game also offers the distance and proximity of the actual answer and the guess made by the player.

Based on this hint, users have to make another guess, and they’ll get another hint again.

Based on these hints in the World Country Game , users have to arrive at the correct answers within six tries.

New challenges are added to this online puzzle every day, and it is becoming quite popular among geography enthusiasts and people who enjoy puzzle games.

Sources reveal that a user with the username “@teutef” is the creator of this viral puzzle game inspired by Wordle.

Read more about Worldle here

The Final Thoughts

Wordle has inspired the creation of many other puzzle games in its wake, and one of them is Worldle, which revolves around users guessing countries. We have mentioned all the relevant details about this game above.

Have you played this viral country puzzle game yet? Kindly let us know your opinion of the viral Worldle Country Game in the comments.

Also Read : – Worldle Unlimited (March 2022) Play & Guess The Country!