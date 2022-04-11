Yehasti Reviews {April 2022} Check If It Is Legit Or Not

This article explains the yehasti website, providing various products selling with free taxes. Thus, look at Yehasti Reviews here.

Are you looking for some new fashionable clothes, watches, and belts? Will you prefer to buy it from an online store? What does Yehasti.com serve? Have you heard about this website? If yes, and looking to buy it. You have to go through the article to get complete information about it.

Nowadays, people in India are looking for fashionable clothes and accessories suitable for them. It is trending with people’s likes. Thus, go through the complete unbiased review of the website, Yehasti Reviews or not.

What is Yehasti.com?

Yehasti.com is an online retail store that belongs to Yehasti Enterprises Store and provides multiple clothes and accessories according to the customer’s needs. They as a brand are being symbolized the Navayati brand for about 150-years of tradition in the textile industry. So, you can explore more about this website in this article.

Which is about aiming and providing multiple fashionable clothes for men as-well-as women accordingly matchable accessories, with duty-free taxes and VAT, and varying amounts of money payment options easy for customers to pay. So, Is Yehasti Legit; to get more details, go through this article.

Specifications:

Website type: It is an online retail store.

Product Type: Multiple products like men’s, and women’s wear, watch belts, footwear, jewelry, and home décor items.

Contact Number: +91 76229 49808.

Address: G Block, 128/112, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, 208011, India .

Email: support@yehastienterprise.com

Return Policy Details: They accept products within 30 days after their delivery.

Refund Policy Details: After inspection and approval. It will be done within some time.

Shipping Policy details: It is done as per the order is- cut within 2-4 working days.

Social media presence: Not Present

Payment method: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, RuPay, Ola Money, Paytm, etc.

Positive facts for Yehasti website:

According to Yehasti Reviews , Attractive dressing wears for both men and women are available.

Customer service is available24/7 days, which is a good thing to provide strong customer communication.

They provided contact information and their policies.

They are not taking any VAT and taxes on products from the customer.

Negative facts for yehasti.com

Their ranking overall in Alexa and country is very low.

They have not provided proper customer reviews and owner’s information.

Their trust score is 8% which doubts its liability.

They are providing multiple products with no-proper descriptions on every product.

Is Yehasti Legit

Domain Age: This portal was registered back on 6th July 2021, which is less than one year and therefore has less credibility.

Domain Name: www.yehasti.com Contact Details: Multiple details to contact are provided, with contact number, Email, and contact address.

Billing Details: Every price is calculated according to Indian rupees. They don’t take up any VAT and Taxes from the customers.

Consumer Reviews: Not there. Thus, we can say that this detail is not shared anywhere. So, it is doubtful to believe this site without any reviews.

Trust score: According to Yehasti Reviews , it is only an 8% trust score, a worst bad trust score making it suspicious to believe on.

Alexa Ranking: It ranked 1362357on Alexa.

Country Ranking: It ranked 102134.

Payment Details: Multiple payment options are available like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, RuPay, Airtel Mobile, Freecharge, etc.

Security Details: They provide PCI data Security.

Policy Details: Providing all types of policies with 24/7 days customer service.

Social Media Availability: It is available only on Shopify.

Terms Of Services: Online store terms, general conditions related to money, liability, and warranty-related products.

What are Yehasti Reviews?

After our complete research on the website, we have not found any data about their customer’s reviews. Not even on any social media platforms nor any link to it. Thus, initially, we are very doubtful about this site with no details. Adding to it, if you want to know how to get to know about Credit Card scams, you can click here.

The Last Words

The multiple payment methods are tax-free, but they have been in the market for less than a year, with the worst ranking and trust score, no Yehasti Reviews, and owner’s information mentioned. So, think about whether this site is legit or not while buying from here, as many factors are giving negative effects.

Do you have any past bitter experiences with this website? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below. Lastly, you can get details about the tips for overcoming PayPal scams.