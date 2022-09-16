Doratoon, RenderForest, IntroMaker, PlaceIt, Visme, Biteable, Filmora, and Animaker are some of the best YouTube intro makers for beginners. Read to learn more about these tools.

An intro video gives a snippet of a brand’s identity. It lasts a few seconds and features animated graphics, brand logos, and soundtracks. Although short, an intro video must grab viewers’ attention to make it successful. Thankfully, you can make YouTube intros with a YouTube intro maker. This post looks at the 15 best YouTube intro makers for beginners. Let us get started with them!

1. Doratoon

Doratoon is a leading online video maker with several features and editing tools. It has millions of royalty-free templates, animations, backgrounds, props, stock footage, and more. With the wealth of resources available on the platform, you can create customized intro videos in minutes. You can try the tool for free.

Features of Doratoon

100m+ stock photos and video clips

10000+ 2D and 3D animated background images

10000+ stock props

1000+ animated characters with over 8000 facial expressions and actions

AI Drawing and AI Dubbing

It is easy to use Doratoon to create intro videos. You can make your first intro video in four easy steps.

Step 1: Create a free Doratoon account

Step 2: Select a preferred customizable template

Step 3: Edit the template and customize it with the editing tools

Step 4: Preview the intro video, download it to your PC, and upload it to your YouTube channel.

2. IntroMaker

This is an exciting animated intro maker for YouTube. Its simplicity and friendly user interface make it an ideal choice for beginners. Users can learn to create professional and stunning intro videos to grab viewers’ attention. The features of IntroMaker include:

Customizable templates

Color customization and animation for advanced users

Save videos in full HD 1080p

3. RenderForest

This is a popular online YouTube intro maker where users can create intro videos instantly. You can create videos, logos, and graphics on the platform using one of the several templates available. RenderForest offers the tools you need to create an online brand as a video creator. Some key features that make this tool stand out include:

1000+ video templates

Huge collection of sound clips, fonts, photos, and graphics

Unlimited videos of up to three minutes

4. PlaceIt

This is a reliable online platform for making YouTube intro videos. Users can create mockup designs, logos, and videos on the site. PlaceIt offers innovative templates perfect for creating attention-grabbing YouTube videos. The tool is ideal for both beginners and advanced video creators. Key features of the online YouTube intro maker include:

Library of categorized templates and stock audio library

Easy-to-use interface with advanced features

Compatible with uploading images, slides, and music

5. IVipID

IVipID makes it super easy for users to create YouTube intro videos with its vast templates and resources. Select a template, customize it to suit your need, and publish it to your YouTube channel. If you want an easy solution to how to make an intro for YouTube, iVipID is the tool for you. Its features include:

Seamless user interface

Easy customization of video templates

Featured templates and Cloud storage compatibility

6. Filmora

Filmora is for beginners looking to make intro videos for YouTube without hassles. Filmora offers users over 20 free YouTube templates. The online video maker is super easy to use. Simply drag and drop elements to make your intro video. Some of its features include:

Large library of templates and music library

User-friendly editing tools

Huge collection of stock photos, fonts, and colors

https://images.app.goo.gl/tRmDL4mLZqWFzCA87

7. Flixpress

Here is another exceptional YouTube intro video maker requiring no experience in creating beautiful videos. Flixpress has an intuitive user interface that makes it easy to create videos in minutes. The platform provides creative freedom where you can explore the numerous elements and templates to create the best intro videos. Its features include:

Collection of customizable templates with editable layouts

Huge library of stock images

User-friendly editing tools

8. Motionden

Motionden is touted as one of the easiest tools for making awesome videos. It comes with hundreds of YouTube intro templates that you can explore. You can customize the layers and add your brand logos. Motionden offers animation and graphical elements with audio effects and stock music. Everything you need to create a beautiful intro video is available on the site. Some of its features include:

Customization editor for editing templates

Animated logos and texts

Hundreds of customizable templates

9. Animaker

Animaker is a powerful tool for creating animation-style intro videos. It offers built-in templates that are easy to use. With this tool, you can create a professional-looking YouTube intro video. You will find loads of templates covering different themes. Animaker offers awesome text animations, graphical objects, and avatars. Here are some of its features:

A vast library of customizable templates and animations

Huge collection of background effects

Powerful HTML5 engine, advanced animations, and avatar creator

10. Biteable

Apart from the standard video creation tools, Biteable also offers loads of features for sales enablement, internal communication, and customizable templates. It is super-easy to use with an exceptional interface for team collaboration. Its features include:

Animation features with effects

Large library of templates

Branding elements infusion as per setting

11. VistaCreate

Users will find different categories of templates on VistaCreate. There are also tons of creative assets for creating attention-grabbing intro videos. From photos to vectors and audio effects, everything you need to create a powerful intro video is available on VistaCreate. Some of its features include:

Customizable template categories

Large library of creative assets

Highly intuitive user interface

12. Canva

This is another online video maker that is easy to use. Simply choose a template and use the editing tools to customize your intro video. Canva has millions of stock media assets to enhance the quality of your video. Its key features include:

Millions of free stock media assets

Simple and user-friendly interface

Huge customization options

13. Promo

Here is another YouTube intro maker with remarkable video templates. Promo offers several editing tools and media assets to make your creation seamless and fun. You will find all resources you need to create beautiful and attention-grabbing intro videos for your YouTube channel. Some of its features are:

Premium library of video templates

User-friendly interface

Easy to add text animations and music

14. InVideo

This is a powerful video maker featuring everything you need to make powerful intro videos. InVideo offers thousands of templates and a stock media library. It also comes with premium media assets for subscribed users. Features of InVideo include:

Millions of royalty-free images

Loads of customizable video templates

Editing tools and text effects

15. Visme

Visme is simple enough for beginners. You can find templates for all industries on the platform. You will find tons of backgrounds, whiteboard animations, and other elements. Its features include:

Large library of templates, animations, and stock photos

Versatile editing tools

Supports several export formats

Conclusion

An attention-grabbing intro can do wonders in driving your viewership. Many marketers use it to promote their brands and businesses. If you want to improve the audience size of your channel, you need to include intro videos in your YouTube videos.