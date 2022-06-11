Zerogravity Playpkxd Com {June} Features, Legitimacy!

Read extensive facts about Zerogravity Playpkxd com, a website promoting the installation of ZeroGravity update and offering several new stands.

PK XD Zero Gravity is a popular role-playing game developed by the PKXD team. Recently there was a countdown on the PKXD website for the upcoming version. Are you excited to know what the updates are in ZeroGravity?

Are you among millions of players from Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, and India who are also eager to know the other stands in the new update? Let’s know more about Zerogravity Playpkxd com.

About Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com:

The website Playpkxd.com is completely dedicated to the ZeroGravity game. The webpage Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com was launched to include the countdown for the upcoming version of the ZeroGravity game. As the countdown has ended and the latest version is available for installation, Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com does not have much to offer except three image links to the same Instagram page.

Legitimacy of Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com:

Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com is a legitimate website as it achieved an average 50% Trust Score, an excellent business ranking of 100%, and a good Alexa rank of 319,539. Additionally, it scored low on the suspicion profile with a 10% Zerogravity Playpkxd com score, a 1% on the malware profile, 0% on the spam profile, and a 3% for threat and phishing profiles.

Latest ZeroGravity Updates:

A gossip girl is shown as a new NPC, but she stood near a cake stand which showed ap-kicks the sapling, roller blades, etc.,

The PKXD fountain clued about the ‘Zero Gravity’ update as we can see a robot floating in the air in the fountain,

The Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com focused on two teams and hashtags #teamvault and #teamflames,

Both the teams have logos imprinted on their t-shirts, caps, backpacks, 3D logo, a flag with their logo, sticker, etc.,

Zerogravity Playpkxd com update has new race tracks, codes to get space armor, new subscription giving lots of coins, etc.

Surprisingly, there is no such update on the Android platform. PKXD game was updated on 1st June 2022 on Google Play Store.

Features of Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com:

Zerogravity pages are a part of Playpkxd.com, registered in the USA on 7th April 2020. The website was last updated on 8th April 2022. It is two years, two months, and four days old website. The website has a long life expectancy as it expires after nine months and twenty-six days on 4th April 2023.

Information and transmission on Zerogravity Playpkxd com:

Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com uses a valid HTTPS protocol, and its IP 184.73.183.75 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 79 days. Playpkxd.com provides services via two servers located in the USA. The information of the owner of the website and their contact details are unknown, but it was found that PlayKid, a film group from Brazil, owns Playpkxd.

Conclusion:

Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com page was initially used for promoting the Zero Gravity update of the PKXD game and included a countdown. Playpkxd.com includes the latest ZeroGravity update that can be imported. Zerogravity Playpkxd com reviews conclude that Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com seems a legitimate website as it has an average Trust Score, excellent Business and Alexa Ranking, and scored low on suspicion profile.

Were Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Zerogravity.Playpkxd.com.

