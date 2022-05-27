Zizmall Scam {May} Read The Entire Customer Reviews Here

Are you searching for an online store to buy accessories, clothing or masks? If so, then you may have come across the site Zizmall. The Zizmall online store in the United States sells various clothing items for all genders.

So, in this essay, we’ll look at whether Zizmall Scam or legit. Before buying stuff from a platform, it is critical to check the credibility of the site. So, read this Zizmall site assessment to see if you should access the website or rather buy its goods or not.

Legitimacy of the Zizmall site

In this section we will discuss the technical factor which can affect the trustworthiness of the site.

Domain Registration: On May 6, 2022, the Zizmall website’s domain address was formally registered.

Trust Score: The Zizmall site’s trustworthiness index is 1%, which is extremely poor.

Alexa Rank: The Zizmall website has an estimated Alexa rank of 0. Zizmall Reviews will recognize the above-mentioned details.

Website Age: As of this assessment, the site has only been active for 21 days, according to the domain registration date.

Website Expiry date: The domain will expire on May 5, 2023.

Origin of the Site: The site’s origin is unknown.

Data Safety: SSL encryption ensures data security.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 24/100.

Threat Profile: 70/100.

Phishing Score: 70/100.

Malware Score: 67/100.

Spam Score: 51/100.

Social relations : Zizmall has a low level of social media engagement. It has active Facebook pages with the availability of social interaction, but Zizmall has a less number of activities on its profile.

Brief Check on Is Zizmall Scam or Legit

Zizmall is an online apparel business store. According to their website, they specialize in designing shoes, apparel, watches, caps, and backpacks at the most inexpensive prices and with high-quality materials. For over ten years, they have partnered with huge corporations, small organizations, groups, events, organizations, sports enthusiasts, and families.

Product Range of Zizmall

Women Under briefs and underwear

Women Cotton Tank Tops

Women Camisoles

Women T-shirts

Socks

Men’s Boxer

Men’s Crew T-shirts

Women Comfort Slippers – Thong Style

Control Crew Socks – Multipack

Toddler Clog – Classic

Women’s & Men’s Bottoms

Hoodies

Active Footwear

The next stage in the procedure of deciding Is a Zizmall Scam or legit is to examine the site’s characteristics. Aside from site characteristics, we must discuss the site’s good highlights or benefits, as well as its negative highlights or downsides. After that, we’ll talk about consumer feedback before making a final judgment on the site.

Features of Zizmall

Buy products at : https://www.zizmall.com/

E-mail address: AuroraPollitt23@outlook.com

Address: 71 Shelton St at Covent Garden in London, England, Uk, Zip Code -WC2H 9JQ.

Information about the owner: Zizmall Ltd is in charge of the website.

Social Media Links: Zizmall’s online portal is linked to many sites, but only their Facebook profile is active. We’ll use this information to determine whether Is Zizmall Scam or not.

Delivery Guidelines: The Zizmall provides free shipping on purchases of $39.

Terms & Conditions of Use: Available.

Shipping: Zizmall ships to any country in the world. Standard delivery takes 7-9 days, while rapid shipping takes only 3-5 days.

Order Tracking Info: Order tracking information will be emailed to you within 24 hours.

Cancellation: None available.

Returns: There isn’t anything mentioned about returns.

Refund: There is no mention of a refund.

Payment method: Unspecified.

Positive Highlights

Free shipping above $39.

Faster shipping is also available.

Negative Highlights

There is no cancellation policy.

Return & refund not specified.

Customer Reviews

There are a few online Zizmall Reviews available. All those who have reviewed the site as fraud. There were also no social mentions, consumer evaluations, or product reviews.

We found a YouTube video evaluation that termed the site as a fraud site with a low Alexa Rank. We can also promote reading Credit Card Frauds.

Final Verdict

We don’t suggest the Zizmall site after doing a thorough investigation. It is extremely new, has a poor trustworthiness ranking, and has no reviews. Thus it is possible that it is a fraud. Additionally, we encourage customers to research on PayPal Scams.

Was this post on Zizmall Scam or legit beneficial? If so, please share your thoughts on our online portal assessment.